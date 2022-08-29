Shippers’ conditions improve slightly as diesel prices slide

U.S. shippers saw slightly improved conditions in June, mainly due to a slowing of diesel price gains in the month, according to the Shippers Conditions Index (SCI) from industry forecaster FTR.

The reading, at -4.0, remained in negative territory but improved from May’s -6.2 reading. FTR says the outlook for shippers is improving and will likely continue to do so as diesel prices continue to come down.

Todd Tranausky, vice-president of rail and intermodal at FTR, said, “Lower diesel prices will create a slowly improving situation for shippers, but it will likely be the only factor improving in the near term. Congestion remains an issue at ports and inland rail terminals, and it will likely hold back how much capacity is available in the system during the peak season.”