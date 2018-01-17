Spot market freight sets new records: TransCore

TORONTO, Ont. – TransCore Link Logistics has reported Q4 Canadian and cross-border load volumes on its Loadlink board broke historical records, when compared to any previous quarter.

Fourth quarter load volumes were up 51% year-over-year, and 9% compared to the third quarter of 2017. December had the highest daily average of load postings compared to any month since Loadlink began recording data.

Highlights from a strong 2017 included: the highest load volumes were in December, and the lowest in February; December marked the second highest posted load volumes on record; since May, there were seven sequential months of record-breaking load volumes; the most significant y-o-y increases occurred in October and December, up 57% both months year-over-year; and total load volumes in 2017 were up an average of 45% compared to 2016.

Equipment postings were down in December, by 27% compared to November. The truck to load ratio in December tightened more than in any of the previous months. At the beginning of the year, there were two trucks for each load posted to Loadlink. In December, it reached a near one-to-one ratio.