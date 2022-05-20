Canada’s spot market cools, but remains stronger than in past years

Canadian spot market load volumes declined in April, but remained above previous years’ levels, Loadlink Technologies reports.

Load volumes fell 34% from March’s record levels, but were up 71% year over year. The truck-to-load ratio fell to 1.14, down 56% from a year ago when there were 2.58 trucks posted for every load. But the ratio was up 68% from March when there were just 0.68 trucks per load.

Loadlink says capacity is still strained, but there are early indications of a loosening.

Cross-border loads into the U.S. fell 35% compared to March, but are still up 161% year over year. Northbound cross-border loads dropped 37% from March but were 56% better than last April.

Domestic freight also saw a 30% drop from March, but were up 52% year over year.