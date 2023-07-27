Teamsters touts big win in TForce Freight deal

The Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee (TNFINC) has endorsed a tentative agreement with TForce Freight and will submit the contract proposal to membership for ratification.

The Teamsters says the deal boosts wages, improves benefits and protects jobs, with no givebacks to TForce, which is the U.S. LTL company owned by TFI International.

(Photo: TFI International)

“We have forged a bold path forward with this new agreement. The gains achieved over the next five years by our members at TForce will pave the way for the entire freight industry,” said Sean M. O’Brien, Teamsters general president and TNFINC chairman. “Teamsters have again demonstrated that our tenacious, fighting spirit is the key to securing the best contracts.”

The agreement will take effect Aug. 1 and run until July 31, 2028.

Highlights include wage increases of US$4.50 an hour over the life of the agreement for full-time local cartage drivers and clerks. Road drivers will see increases of 75.57 cents a mile, increasing to 82.57 cents by January 2028. The agreement eliminates split wage increases and two-tier wages.

TForce will increase its contribution to health, welfare and pension plans. Martin Luther King Day will be a paid holiday. Workers will get two additional discretionary days. All newly purchased vehicles and equipment will have air conditioning.

Members will be protected from invasive technology, such as the use of robots, driverless vehicles and drones or other technologies used to move freight or replace drivers. Road drivers will not be expected to work the docks, except in current “mini-hub” operations. And road drivers will be protected against subcontracting.

“Months of hard work and commitment have paid off, resulting in a comprehensive agreement that addresses our members’ top priorities and delivers substantial economic gains and non-economic enhancements to benefit every Teamster at TForce,” said John A. Murphy, Teamsters national freight director and TNFINC co-chairman. “I applaud our lead negotiators Kris Taylor and Ed Thompson and the entire negotiating team, especially our seven dedicated rank-and-file members on the committee.”

Votes for ratification will be held this week.