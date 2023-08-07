TFI acquires truck transporter JHT Holdings
TFI International has acquired JHT Holdings, a Wisconsin-based company that transports finished Classes 6-8 trucks to dealers and end customers.
The company was founded in 1933 and works for truck manufacturers using an asset-light model involving driver the customers’ new trucks to their destination. The company owns a large pool of patented decking equipment.
It runs 25 terminals, eight of which are owned, in Canada and the U.S., and generates annual revenues of more than $500 million.
“We were immediately impressed by JHT’s well-run operations, its asset light approach and leadership in this differentiated niche market,” said Alain Bédard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI International. “We extend a warm welcome to CEO John Harrington and his impressive team and look forward to watching JHT thrive in the years ahead under the TFI International umbrella.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.