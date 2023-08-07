TFI acquires truck transporter JHT Holdings

TFI International has acquired JHT Holdings, a Wisconsin-based company that transports finished Classes 6-8 trucks to dealers and end customers.

The company was founded in 1933 and works for truck manufacturers using an asset-light model involving driver the customers’ new trucks to their destination. The company owns a large pool of patented decking equipment.

It runs 25 terminals, eight of which are owned, in Canada and the U.S., and generates annual revenues of more than $500 million.

“We were immediately impressed by JHT’s well-run operations, its asset light approach and leadership in this differentiated niche market,” said Alain Bédard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI International. “We extend a warm welcome to CEO John Harrington and his impressive team and look forward to watching JHT thrive in the years ahead under the TFI International umbrella.”