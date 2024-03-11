TFI International adds LTL muscle with Hercules acquisition

TFI International has purchased Hercules Forwarding, an LTL carrier focused on intra-U.S. and U.S. to Canada freight.

The company was founded in 1985, has a U.S. headquarters in Vernon, Calif., and Canadian one in New Westminster, B.C. It runs 31 terminals and operates more than 210 trucks, nearly 600 trailers, and 75 containers, generating more than US$100 million in annual revenues.

(Photo: Hercules Forwarding)

“This bolt-on acquisition fortifies our U.S. LTL portfolio while adding cross-border LTL into Canada, creating a partner for our Canada-to-U.S. shipments while offering synergy opportunities on both sides of the border,” said Alain Bédard, chairman, president, and CEO of TFI International.

“Hercules’ impressively low claims ratio and skill at serving multiple premium freight markets moving high-value cargo across the US and Canada aligns well with our focus and operating philosophy.”

The company is run by president Marty Burnham and chief financial officer Melanie Burnham.