TForce Freight, Teamsters agree to five-year deal
TFI International announced this morning its TForce Freight operation in the U.S. has reached a five-year agreement with the U.S. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Union.
The agreement is subject to ratification by employees, which the company anticipates will occur “soon.”
“TForce Freight is pleased with the mutually beneficial terms,” the company said in a statement.
