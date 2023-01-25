Titanium adds sixth U.S. freight brokerage in Arkansas
Titanium Transportation continues to grow its U.S. brokerage business, adding a sixth location in Fayetteville, Ark.
“With the opening of our Arkansas office, our sixth U.S. location, we are continuing our aggressive and strategic approach to building out the Titanium business offerings in the U.S. market. Our announcement today is particularly exciting as Arkansas continues to establish itself as a premiere location for Fortune 500 companies,” said Ted Daniel, president and CEO, Titanium Transportation.
“Looking ahead, we will continue to strategically expand our freight-brokerage operations, leveraging our investments in technology and systems to quickly scale in multiple key markets. We expect to continue to secure additional U.S. locations, growing our footprint and customer base.”
Titanium Transportation operations, and respective revenues, in Fayetteville are expected to start during the second quarter of 2023.
