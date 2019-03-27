Titanium launches U.S. subsidiary

BOLTON, Ont. – Titanium Transportation Group has announced its expansion into the U.S., with the addition of a brokerage service based in Charlotte, N.C.

This is the first of what will be several locations in strategic U.S. markets, the company announced.

“Today’s announcement is a product of our commitment to organic growth and efforts to invest in and develop opportunities across the Company in Canada and the U.S.,” said Ted Daniel, president and CEO, Titanium Transportation Group. “Over the past several years we have made purposeful investments in infrastructure, technology and staff to build a scalable business that supports opportunities such as this one with minimal added overhead.”

Titanium has established a separate U.S. subsidiary called Titanium American Logistics. It has also recruited operations personnel with expertise in the U.S. brokerage services and logistics industry.

“Brokerage services is an attractive and asset-light business in which we have demonstrated great success in supporting our clients on both sides of the border for nearly two decades. Our current business includes roughly two-thirds of our freight volumes originating with U.S.-based clients, so this is a natural progression and expansion for the Company,” said Daniel. “We expect the operations to contribute positively to our organic earnings growth over the near-term and continue to build with the addition of future offices.”