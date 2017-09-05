Train Trailer purchases Canadian Transport Trailer

CALGARY, Alta. – Trailer and equipment leasing and rental company Train Trailer has acquired Canadian Transport Trailer (CTT), increasing its dry van, heater, reefer, flatbed, and chassis inventory.

Train Trailer will continue to serve its Calgary clients with existing personnel, while Dean and Jeff Kohut of CTT will maintain their operation within a niche, specialized category.

“Being part of TIP trailer services gives us the resources to take advantage of opportunities like the CTT purchase,” said Train Trailer president Rick Kloepfer. “We’ve wanted to expand in Calgary and with the Kohut brothers looking to focus on other parts of their business, this was a perfect fit for CTT and Train Trailer. It translates to immediate growth for us and gives Train Trailer a much larger footprint in this major Alberta market.”

Train Trailer’s local team members Tim Tymko and Jon Chartrand will lead the transition of new clients and equipment at the Calgary facility.