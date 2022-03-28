Trans 99 Logistics named one of Coyote’s top carriers

Trans 99 Logistics was named International Cross-Border Carrier of the Year by Coyote Logistics.

It was the sole Canadian carrier out of 20 recognized with 2021 Carrier of the Year awards.

“Over the years, we’ve built a close relationship based on trust and communication that allows us to find mutually beneficial opportunities that fit both of our networks,” said Liz Gbur, executive carrier sales, Coyote Logistics. “I know I can count on Trans 99 to execute every time I book them.”