Tremcar West now ABSA certified in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alta. – Tremcar West’s Edmonton location has been certified by the ABSA, the pressure equipment safety authority, to repair and perform alterations on pressure vessels, as well as modifications on pressure rings.

Salvatore Tanzi has been appointed as Tremcar West’s propane supervisor. Coming from Westcan Bulk, Tanzi has more than 26 years of experience in the industry.

“We are dedicated to being a full tank service and parts facility,” said John Sadoway, general manager for Tremcar West in Edmonton. “With our experience in testing and servicing liquid tank trailers and trucks, it was only natural to diversify our services to include pressure vessel certification and repair. Mr. Tanzi’s knowledge and professionalism is a great addition to our Tremcar West team.”

