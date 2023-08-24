Trimac acquires U.S. fleet Doyle Sims & Sons Trucking

Trimac has made its fourth acquisition this year, buying Doyle Sims & Sons Trucking in Gleason, Tenn.

The company, founded in 1949, runs primarily in the south, southeastern and midwestern parts of the U.S., transporting non-hazardous and non-food grade products in pneumatic, liquid, dump, and hopper trailers.

Commodities it hauls include clay, sand and non-hazmat oils. It also runs a brokerage under the name DSS Logistics.

“In acquiring Doyle Sims & Sons Trucking, we are not just adding another company to our portfolio; we are integrating three quarters of a century’s worth of experience, knowledge, and legacy into the Trimac family,” said Trimac president and CEO, Matt Faure.

The acquisition adds 111 trucks, 118 trailers and 95 employees to Trimac’s fleet. It averages 8 million miles and more than 18,000 loads a year. Its headquarters has two shop bays, a wash bay and administrative office.

“Together, we will continue to uphold the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability, while better serving our customers across the Gulf Coast and southeast region of the U.S.,” Faure added. “The road ahead is paved with opportunity, and with the addition of Doyle Sims & Sons Trucking, we accelerate towards a stronger, more resilient future for our industry.”