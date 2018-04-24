Truck tonnage decreases, but remains strong

ARLINGTON, Va. – For-hire truck tonnage in the U.S. decreased 1.1% in March, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

The February decline was revised down from 2.6%, to 0.8%.

Year-over-year, tonnage was up 6.3%, and for all of 2017 the truck tonnage index was up 3.8% compared to 2016. In the first quarter of this year, tonnage is up 0.9% compared to the previous quarter, and 7.4% stronger than the same quarter last year.

“Despite a softer March and February, truck freight tonnage remains solid as exhibited in the year-over-year increase of 6.3%,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “While I expect the pace of growth to continue moderating in the months ahead, if for no other reason than year-over-year comparisons will become more difficult as tonnage snapped back in May of 2017, the levels of freight will remain good going forward.”