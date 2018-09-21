Truck tonnage gains slow due to last year’s strength

ARLINGTON, Va. – For-hire truck tonnage in the U.S. slumped 1.8% in August, but remained 4.5% better year-over-year, according to the American Trucking Associations.

Year-to-date, tonnage is up 7.6%, far outpacing the annual gain of 3.8% seen in 2017.

“Truck freight remained solid in August despite the monthly decline,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “However, the year-over-year increase was the smallest since July 2017. The deceleration in the year-over-year increases has begun due to more difficult year-over-year comparisons. It was a year ago when freight began to surge. We should all expect smaller year-over-year gains going forward than we witnessed over the last year.”