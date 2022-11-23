Truck tonnage sees first monthly loss since beginning of pandemic
U.S. for-hire truck tonnage fell 2.3% in October, marking its largest monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the American Trucking Associations (ATA).
This comes on the heels of a 0.8% increase in September.
“The decrease fits with the anecdotal reports of a muted fall freight season,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “It also coincides with a slowing economy. Housing is a weak spot in freight in addition to a slowing in personal consumption of goods. While factory related freight is holding up better than other areas, it is also decelerating.”
The tonnage index was up 2.8% year over year, marking the 14th consecutive month of YoY gains, but the smallest since April. Year-to-date through October, tonnage was up 3.9%.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.