Trucking conditions improved in November as diesel prices leveled off

Steadier diesel prices contributed to improving trucking conditions in November, according to the latest Trucking Conditions Index from industry forecaster FTR.

The jump, from 7.75 in October to 10 in November, was also boosted by firmer freight volumes and rates. The industry forecaster expects the index will remain in this range through the first half of this year, before settling into high single-digit readings for the second half.

“Although we continue to forecast a quite gradual easing of trucking companies’ robust market conditions beginning in the second half of the year, we certainly are seeing no signs of that happening yet,” said Avery Vise, vice-president of trucking for FTR.

“Freight rates continue to strengthen at least marginally as the spot market shows unprecedented resilience. Solid consumer spending and industrial demand should maintain a high floor on trucking conditions even if we see some modest gains in capacity and productivity.”

