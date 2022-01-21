Trucking conditions improved in November as diesel prices leveled off
Steadier diesel prices contributed to improving trucking conditions in November, according to the latest Trucking Conditions Index from industry forecaster FTR.
The jump, from 7.75 in October to 10 in November, was also boosted by firmer freight volumes and rates. The industry forecaster expects the index will remain in this range through the first half of this year, before settling into high single-digit readings for the second half.
“Although we continue to forecast a quite gradual easing of trucking companies’ robust market conditions beginning in the second half of the year, we certainly are seeing no signs of that happening yet,” said Avery Vise, vice-president of trucking for FTR.
“Freight rates continue to strengthen at least marginally as the spot market shows unprecedented resilience. Solid consumer spending and industrial demand should maintain a high floor on trucking conditions even if we see some modest gains in capacity and productivity.”
What bullshit. You are misrepresenting the facts which leads me to believe you are just another corrupt layer of goverment or the bullshit mainstream media. The fact remains as of jan 1 2022 another round of carbon tax increases took effect which will drive up fuel prices significantly again which in turn drives up inflation rate of EVERYTHING. Seems to me your platform is not for drivers and trucking industry but more propaganda for company owners and the fucking corrupt north american goverments. I have accepted a job where I don’t have to drive on our shitty highways or deal with the lies of dot officers and corrupt insurance agencies. I have been driving since 1985 with no major accidents and am fed up with entire industry and can see you are a major part of problems facing industry BYE and good fuckin luck trying to justify yourselves