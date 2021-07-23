Trucking market leveling off at high level: ACT

ACT Research says in its Transportation Digest that the trucking industry is stabilizing at high levels, and despite slowing growth won’t fall off a cliff.

“Indicators we track for the economy, for freight, and for equipment utilization are about as good as we have ever seen, but recent data flows from the last six weeks or so suggest that the near continuous upward sweep of activity over the last few quarters may be beginning to level,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst.

(iStock)

“To be clear: we are not forecasting a roller coaster descent from the top. Indeed, all you have to do is look at our forecast for the next two years – modest expansion, and basically sustained freight volumes at historically high levels.”

Vieth concluded, “What we are saying is that the upward push of the heavy-duty market is in transition, from expansion to stability at high levels. The rate of change will get close to zero. Said another way, the market should bump along at a peak that over time should become a high plateau.”