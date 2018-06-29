TruckPro adds two new Canadian service centers

LONGUEUIL, Que. – TruckPro is expanding its network with the announcement of two new partner locations.

Garage Benoit Trudeau in Gatineau, Que. and Webb Truck Repair in Dryden, Ont. were announced as the latest locations to be added to the network of more than 130 service centers in Canada, specializing in heavy vehicle repair.

Webb Truck Repair features four full-service bays with six mechanics and is open six days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be found off Highway 17 just south of Two Mile Corner, or online here.

Garage Benoit Trudeau has four mechanics working out of 12 services bays on Autoroute l’Outaouais in Quebec. They’re open during the week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. They can be found online here.

All service centers in the TruckPro network offer a warranty on parts and work performed that allows drivers and fleets to bring their vehicle to any TruckPro in Canada or Napa heavy vehicle service center in the United States if warranty repairs are needed.