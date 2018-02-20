U.S. truck tonnage up 2% in January

ARLINGTON, Va. – U.S. for-hire truck tonnage rose 2% in January, reflecting a solid freight environment in a typically weak month.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index was up 8.8% year-over-year. For all of 2017, the index was up 3.8% over 2016, the ATA reports.

“Last month’s gain in tonnage fit with the anecdotal reports we have been hearing from fleets – that freight was solid in what is typically a softer month,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “With the economy strong, the drivers of truck freight solid, and the inventory cycle in favor of motor carriers, I expect freight tonnage to remain robust in the months ahead.”