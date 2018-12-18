U.S. truck tonnage rose in November: ATA

ARLINGTON, Va. – U.S. for-hire truck tonnage rose 0.4% in November, and was 7.6% stronger year-over-year.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index reached a level of 118.9, up from October’s reading of 118.4.

“The fact that tonnage rose in November after a strong October is impressive. It was likely due to some continued pull forward of shipments from China due to the threat of higher tariffs, as well as solid retail sales last month,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “With continued strength in November, tonnage growth is on pace to be the best year since 1998.”

The ATA revised October’s gain down from 6.3%, to 5%.

Year to date, tonnage is up 7.2% in 2018.