U.S. truck tonnage slid in October

ARLINGTON, Va. – U.S. for-hire truck tonnage slipped 0.3% in October, according to the latest data from the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

That comes on the heels of a 1% bump in September.

“October’s tonnage change, both sequentially and year-over-year, fits with an economic outlook for more moderate growth in the fourth quarter,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “The ongoing slowdown in manufacturing activity also weighed on truck tonnage last month.”

Compared to October 2018, tonnage was up 1.7% seasonally-adjusted, marking the smallest year-over-year gain since June. The index is up 3.9% year-to-date over the same period last year.