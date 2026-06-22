UPS invests $48 million in temperature-controlled freight network

UPS is investing $48 million in 27 temperature-controlled freight cross-dock facilities across the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Americas as demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals continues to grow.

The facilities are designed for short-term storage and rapid transfers between air and ground transportation while maintaining strict temperature requirements.

UPS said the investment strengthens its global cold-chain network, supporting medicines that require storage at temperatures of two to eight degrees Celsius, 15 to 25 degrees Celsius and frozen conditions.

“We have aligned our investments with our healthcare customers’ specialized needs,” said Kate Gutmann, executive vice president and president of international, healthcare and supply chain solutions at UPS. “Our global cross-dock facilities strengthen our end-to-end cold-chain capabilities to ensure critical treatments are delivered safely and reliably to patients around the world.”

The company said all 27 facilities comply with International Air Transport Association CEIV Pharma certification standards for pharmaceutical handling and quality.

UPS said the integrated network reduces handoffs between providers, increases shipment visibility and provides real-time oversight for temperature-sensitive products.

The company also operates a 24/7/365 control tower that monitors shipments, identifies risks and supports intervention when needed.

According to UPS, growing demand for biologics, cell and gene therapies, mRNA treatments and GLP-1 injectables is increasing complexity throughout healthcare supply chains.

Industry forecasts cited by the company project the temperature-sensitive biologics market will grow at an 8.3% compound annual growth rate through 2033, reaching an estimated $39.1 billion.

“Biologics and personalized treatments are driving better, more targeted care for patients,” said John Bolla, president of UPS Healthcare. “These investments reflect our commitment to continue to align our leading end-to-end supply chain to protect innovative treatments and diagnostics, supporting better patient outcomes.”