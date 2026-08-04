Blitz in eastern Ontario puts 38% of inspected trucks OOS

A joint commercial vehicle enforcement initiative in Ontario’s Quinte West and Belleville placed 11 trucks out of service, representing 38% of the vehicles inspected.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police East Region Highway Safety Division, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation enforcement unit, Quinte West OPP and the Belleville Police Service conducted the focused patrols on July 29.

Officers completed 29 Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance inspections, including 27 on Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration (CVOR) vehicles and two on non-CVOR vehicles.

The operation resulted in 30 charges, with 47% related to registration, daily inspections and vehicle maintenance.

Officers also seized one license plate for unauthorized use.