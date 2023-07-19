Westland Insurance buys Andrew Agencies

Westland Insurance has continued to expand its footprint with the acquisition of Andrew Agencies, a provider of trucking, cargo and other types of commercial insurance.

Andrew Agencies has a significant presence in the Prairie provinces, with 22 locations throughout Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Andrew Agencies Ltd. to Westland,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s president and CEO. “Their culture, reputation, leadership and impressive track record of growth and innovation is highly complementary to our national expansion strategy. We’re excited to add their deep capabilities in P&C insurance, as well as life insurance and financial services, to our growing platform in Central Canada.”

“Andrew Agencies is very excited join the Westland team. We’ve followed Westland’s progress over the years, and they have a similar management philosophy to ours. They also have solid insurance industry family roots – just like the Andrew family,” added Scott Andrew, president and CEO of Andrew Agencies.