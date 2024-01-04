Westland Insurance makes two acquisitions in Alberta
Westland Insurance has acquired Dyberg Insurance and Prairie Villa Insurance, effective Jan. 1.
Prairie Villa Insurance has roots going back to 1973 in northern Alberta, now with three offices located across the Peace Country.
Established in 1953, Dyberg Insurance is a family-owned brokerage located in Edmonton. Dyberg Insurance will be integrated with Westland’s existing Edmonton operations.
“I’m very pleased to welcome Prairie Villa Insurance and Dyberg Insurance to the Westland team,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s president and CEO.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.