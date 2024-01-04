Westland Insurance makes two acquisitions in Alberta

Westland Insurance has acquired Dyberg Insurance and Prairie Villa Insurance, effective Jan. 1.

Prairie Villa Insurance has roots going back to 1973 in northern Alberta, now with three offices located across the Peace Country.

(Photo: Westland Insurance)

Established in 1953, Dyberg Insurance is a family-owned brokerage located in Edmonton. Dyberg Insurance will be integrated with Westland’s existing Edmonton operations.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Prairie Villa Insurance and Dyberg Insurance to the Westland team,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s president and CEO.