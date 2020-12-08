WSIB sets up portal to report Driver Inc. fleets

TORONTO, Ont. – The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) has set up a Report Fraud web portal where people can report fleets using the Driver Inc. employment scheme.

The portal can be visited here, or leads can be submitted to sileads@wsib.on.ca or by calling an anonymous tip line at 888-SI-LEADS.

The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has been urging people to report fleets that misclassify employees to avoid paying source deductions.

“The WSIB uses data-driven approaches to identify Driver Inc. companies and other non-compliance in our sector. We know these efforts have provided clear results and we expect they will continue to keep enforcement personnel busy for years to come,” said OTA’s president and CEO, Stephen Laskowski. “The efforts to date have been such a success and now there are even more ways carriers can send information to the WSIB.”

The Canadian Trucking Alliance has been leading the charge against Driver Inc.

OTA has indicated WSIB has recovered millions of dollars from Driver Inc. fleets and has levied adjustments totaling upwards of $800,000 to individual companies.

“Compliant carriers in the industry would like to thank the WSIB for standing up for workers’ rights and ensuring companies pay the true cost of covering their workers,” said OTA chairman Wendell Erb. “At the end of the day, this is about companies doing the right thing, playing by the rules, and ensuring their drivers have the coverage they deserve.”

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, meanwhile, is calling on shippers to ensure their transport providers are compliant.

“In many cases, these companies have codes of conduct requirements for those they contract as well as corporate mission statement and values,” said Laskowski. “It’s time they realize that doing business with Driver Inc. companies flies in the face of many of those standards and could even put some of these shippers and receivers at risk.”