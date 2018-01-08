Zonar hires former CVSA president as its compliance manager

SEATTLE, Wash. – Former Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) president Ron Cordova has joined Zonar Systems’ compliance team.

As compliance manager, Cordova will work with a group that is dedicated to ensuring Zonar and its customers adhere to the Department of Transportation’s regulations.

“In order to help fleets stay compliant, it is critical to have an experienced and knowledgeable team focused on ever-changing rules and regulations, ready to provide counsel and support,” said Fred Fakkema, vice-president of compliance at Zonar. “Our customers’ safety is our first priority and Ron’s remarkable breadth of experience will further strengthen Zonar’s ability to create products and solutions that make it easy for operators and managers to not only follow the law, but also keep themselves and other drivers safe.”

With nearly 25 years of experience in the industry under his belt, Cordova has worked for the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, Motor Transportation Police, was the commercial vehicle information systems and networks program manager for the state of New Mexico, as well as several different position with CVSA.

