More than 100 Volvo dealers now Certified Uptime Centers

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Volvo Trucks North America has announced it now has more than 100 Certified Uptime Centers in its dealer network.

The certified dealers maximize uptime through greater service bay availability, and standardized processes that lead to expedited check-in and repair times.

“Post-purchase support is vital and our Volvo Certified Uptime Centers show that we’re serious about our business partnerships and supporting maximum uptime,” said Bruce Kurtt, senior vice-president of sales for Volvo Trucks North America. “Our dealer network has embraced the Certified Uptime Center concept and processes, and committed to a new approach to customer service. More than 100 of our North American dealers have now completed the rigorous certification process that will help more Volvo Trucks customers get back on the road quickly following a service stop.”

To become certified, dealers must implement numerous modifications to their service processes, including the designation of uptime bays for repairs taking less than four hours, as well as revised service workflows to speed repairs. These trucks are serviced immediately instead of the first-come, first-served practice commonly used for vehicle repairs.

“The uptime process has become part of our identity as a dealer group and an expected standard by our customers,” said Clay Claiborne, corporate service manager for Bruckner Truck Sales, which has achieved certification at all 22 of their locations.

“Volvo Certified Uptime Centers offer consistency,” said Mike Gomes, vice-president of maintenance for Bison Transport. “This is important for our operations and our drivers as they can now be confident in the service that they will receive across the network regardless whether they are at their home dealer or pulling into a dealer for the first time. In essence the relationship has been established for the entire network through the Certified Uptime process. It provides confidence to our team knowing we will receive information in a defined period and action is guaranteed.”