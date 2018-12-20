A record year for trailer orders – already

COLUMBUS, Ind. – This has been the best year ever for net trailer orders, with one month remaining to report, according to ACT Research.

November trailer orders were up 101% year-over-year, marking the fifth best month in history, with more than 45,000 units booked.

“Seasonals call for a small sequential net order gain to close the year, but several factors make that a challenge,” said Frank Maly, director, commercial vehicle transportation analysis and research at ACT Research. “With the last three months all ranking in the top five all-time, how likely are fleets to continue to increase commitments that currently stretch into fall 2019? Several factors, including softening freight rates, some interest-rate driven uncertainty, and the continuing potential of tariff wars, cloud the economic horizon.”

The order board for 2018 is twice the level it was at this time last year.