Allison Transmission installs e-Axle production assembly line

Allison Transmission on Tuesday announced that it completed the installation of a new e-Axle production assembly line at its facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The purpose-built production line integrates automated assembly features and will manufacture Allison’s eGen Power series of fully integrated electric axles, as Allison prepares to progressively increase output of pilot builds.

“The completion of the new assembly line and expansion of our e-Axle manufacturing capabilities marks a crucial step in bringing Allison’s eGen Power Series of electric axles to market,” said John Coll, senior vice-president of global marketing, sales and service at Allison Transmission.

Allison, a designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid, and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, has made investments to develop infrastructure to support the development and production of the eGen Power family of electric axles.

Allison has also completed the installation of an e-Axle specific build verification test protocol. It has also made investments in e-Axle dynamometer equipment to support fast, repeatable and reliable engineering development and design validation.

The Auburn Hills facility can build all products in the eGen Power product portfolio. This includes the eGen Power 100D for heavy duty 6×2 applications, and the eGen Power 130D. The facility will also manufacture the 100S, which addresses heavy duty 6×4 tractors and heavy-duty tandem axle straight trucks, as well as medium duty truck and school bus applications.