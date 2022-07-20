Bridgestone, Pilot team up on tire monitoring service
Bridgestone Americas and Pilot Company are collaborating on an advanced tire monitoring and service network for commercial fleets at 200 Pilot and Flying J locations in the U.S. this summer.
Bridgestone’s IntelliTire routers will be installed in fuel canopies, transmitting tire data in two minutes or less from trucks to fleet managers, according to a news release.
Fleets using this technology will have access to data such as tire inflation pressure and temperature, enabling them to continually monitor the health of each tire throughout its lifecycle.
Fleets can utilize the Bridgestone service event management application Reach, to make preventive maintenance, roadside assistance, and other vehicle service requests simpler and more efficient by connecting drivers, fleet dispatch, service centers, and technicians under one digital platform.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.