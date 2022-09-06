Class 8 orders rebounded in August
Class 8 orders bounced back to 21,600 units in August, according to preliminary data from ACT Research.
“Last month, we sounded a note of caution, with the caveat that there were a number of mitigating factors [extended backlogs, order seasonality, and still-closed 2023 order boards] that prevented us from extrapolating too much from July’s weak orders,” said Eric Crawford, ACT’s vice-president and senior analyst.
“In spite of increased economic uncertainty, carrier profitability and unmet demand continue to support activity.”
Classes 5-7 orders totaled 18,400 units. ACT expects both Class 8 and Classes 5-7 backlogs to shorten when complete August data are released.
