Aperia Halo tire inflator hits 100 billion miles of usage

Aperia Technologies announced that its Halo Tire Inflator has now traveled more than 100 billion miles by customers spanning North America, Australia, and Europe.

Running 100 billion miles on the road means that Halo actively saved over 716,000 metric tons of CO2 from being released, the company said in a news release, adding this impact is equivalent to growing 11.8 million trees for 10 years or removing nearly 155,000 passenger vehicles from the road for a year.

Halo Tire Inflator (Image: Aperia Technologies)

“We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone of 100 billion miles driven with the Halo Tire Inflator. This achievement validates the trust our customers have placed in our innovative solutions and reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled performance and reliability,” said Josh Carter, chief executive officer of Aperia Technologies.

“Halo’s continued success and its highly accurate and intelligent analytics engine led to the recent launch of our first-ever intelligent automatic inflation solution – Halo Connect i3.”