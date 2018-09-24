August Class 8 orders set new record

COLUMBUS, Ind. – It was a record August for Class 8 truck orders, according to data from ACT Research.

There were 53,069 units booked in August, marking the sixth time in eight months in which industry orders surpassed 40,000 units.

“Robust orders in June and July were largely attributed to dealers booking orders for their non-national account customers, as well as for stock units in the first half of next year,” said Kenny Vieth, president and senior analyst. “Early indications are that large national account orders began to flow earlier than usual in August. With the backlog stretched to 10 months, fleets are racing to get into the queue in what is arguably the best-ever period in history for carrier profitability. Coupling record orders with the industry’s bumpy production ramp, the Class 8 backlog rose to record heights in August, climbing to 280,710 units, and given the current order frenzy, a 300k-plus backlog seems achievable.”

Regarding the medium-duty markets, Vieth said, “The Classes 5-7 market remains ‘trendy,’ not hot or cold, with August’s orders rebounding to 23,685 units. Medium-duty backlogs slipped a bit in August, dropping 1,000 units from July.”