AXN opens larger Louisville plant, targets 100,000 axles a year

Semi-trailer axle manufacturer AXN Automotive Systems has opened a new manufacturing facility in Louisville, Ky., expanding its U.S. footprint with added production capacity, new product lines, and plans to create more jobs.

The company, part of global mobility supplier Randoncorp, said the larger and more advanced plant will support output of up to 100,000 axles annually. AXN also said it expects to double its workforce over the coming years.

The investment is part of Randoncorp’s broader strategy to grow its North American manufacturing presence and expand its lineup of Made in America products.

“This investment reflects our deep commitment to strengthening manufacturing in the United States,” said Daniel Randon, president and CEO of Randoncorp. “We are proud to have AXN as part of the Randoncorp family, and proud to expand our footprint in Louisville with high-quality products made in America.”

AXN supplies axles, suspensions, slider subframes and related components to the trailer, semi-trailer and aftermarket segments. The company said the Louisville expansion will improve its ability to deliver products faster and more efficiently across North America.

Anderson Pontalti, Randoncorp’s executive vice president international, said the new site brings added technology and manufacturing capability to support a more reliable supply chain.

The facility includes a custom automated welding cell, a dedicated paint line, and expanded assembly capacity to support new product lines.

As part of the expansion, AXN said it is also increasing its integration with local suppliers and manufacturing partners to speed production readiness and strengthen long-term operations.

The company has also introduced a new name and brand as part of its broader growth strategy.

“These investments allow us to introduce new capabilities, new products and to strengthen relationships with our customers,” said Renato Franco, managing director of Randoncorp USA. “We’re building on AXN’s strong legacy in Louisville and preparing for long-term growth.”

AXN was founded in Louisville in 2009 and was acquired by Randoncorp in 2025.