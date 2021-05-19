Brake Safety Week turns focus to hoses and tubing
Commercial vehicle inspectors will apply a special focus to brake hoses and tubing during Brake Safety Week, scheduled for Aug. 22-28.
Findings related to that special focus are scheduled to be reported by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) later this year.
Brake-related violations continue to dominate out-of-service issues with commercial equipment. During last year’s Brake Safety Week, 12% of the 43,565 inspected vehicles were placed out of service for brake issues.
Brake systems and brake adjustment accounted for 38.6% of all vehicle out-of-service conditions during the 2020 Roadcheck inspection blitz.
Brake systems are the third-most-cited vehicle-related factors in fatal commercial motor vehicle and passenger vehicle crashes, according the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). And brake-related violations accounted for eight of the Top 20 vehicle violations reported in the regulator’s 2020 motor Carrier Management Information System.
August is also identified as Brake Safety Awareness Month.
