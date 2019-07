MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Breadner Trailers is hosting an open house at its Mississauga dealership Aug. 15.

The event will feature special deals, and will run from 10 a.m. till 7 p.m. at 7410 Tranmere Drive. The company says it will display new Hyundai trailers, showcase new technologies, and introduce its parts and service teams.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and prizes will be awarded. RSVP carolyn@breadnertrailers.com to attend.