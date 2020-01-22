Breadner Trailers wins Hyundai Translead dealer award

BRESLAU, Ont. – Breadner Trailers has been named Hyundai Translead’s North American Dealer of the Year, and has been given exclusive rights to the Greater Toronto Area.

Bob Breadner, president of Breadner Trailers, told Trucknews.com that “In a short timespan we’ve become their top dealer in North America and have been awarded as exclusive dealer for the GTA.”

Breadner began representing Hyundai Translead in 2018. At the time, the company said it changed brands because Hyundai offers a highly customizable trailer for the Canadian market, and because of its scale it’s able to offer short lead times even when demand is high.

The company added a Mississauga location in 2018 to support Toronto-area customers.

“We think, by being named an exclusive dealer, it’s going to give us the opportunity to provide a higher level of service to our customers,” Breadner said. “With our Mississauga and Breslau locations, we have a good reach.”