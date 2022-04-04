Bridgestone announces 15% price hike
Bridgestone and Firestone branded truck tires are among the latest components to go up in price.
The tire maker announced a 15% price hike to take effect in the U.S. and Canada on May 1.
The company says the increase is “in response to current market dynamics.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.