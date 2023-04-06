BrightDrop secures Ryder order for 4,000 vans

Ryder will introduce hundreds of Canadian-made BrightDrop battery-electric vehicles through 2025, as it electrifies the fleet.

The leasing and rental giant will introduce 4,000 BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 battery-electric vans during the time period, and is ordering the first 200 this year.

“We aim to make fleet electrification as seamless as possible by investing in alternative vehicle solutions to offer sustainable and economic advantages for our customers,” said Ryder president – fleet management solutions Tom Havens, in a press release.

“Ryder continues to be at the forefront of identifying advanced and emerging vehicle technology by serving as an extended research and development arm for its customers.”

The Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 vans travel about 400 km on a full charge and can support payloads of 2,000 to 3,400 lb. The Zevo 600 has a capacity of more than 600 cubic feet, while the Zevo 400 offers 400 cubic feet.

Model Year 2023 Zevo 600 units will be deployed to rental fleets in California, New York City, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas later this year.

“Electrifying lease and rental vehicles can have a significant impact on transportation-related emissions, and our goal is to make that switch as easy and enticing as possible for our customers,” said Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer for BrightDrop.

“Ryder’s plan to introduce 4,000 of our electric vans to their fleet shows their commitment to sustainable options for customers, and their confidence that BrightDrop will help them deliver on that.”

BrightDrop vans are assembled in Ingersoll, Ont.