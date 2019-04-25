Truck News

News

California ports to deploy 38 battery-electric terminal tractors

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Meritor has been selected to supply all-electric drivetrain systems for 38 terminal trucks at the Ports of Long Beach and Oakland.

The company says the 38-truck order is one of the largest ever, for battery-electric vehicles.

“This is one of the largest contracts ever awarded for battery-electric terminal tractors and it further validates Meritor’s position as a leader in electric drivetrains as we work toward the commercialization of battery-electric vehicles,” said T.J. Reed, vice-president, drivetrain and electrification for Meritor.

The tractors will have TransPower-designed drive, powertrain controls, accessory and energy storage subsystems, with Meritor axles and brakes, which are designed to work in tandem with the electric powertrain. The DINA-branded terminal tractors were designed to work in a harsh port environment, running 16 hours a day and hauling up to 130,000 lbs of cargo.

Each tractor is designed to run for two eight-hour shifts with a one-hour charge between shifts, followed by overnight charging.

Deliveries of the vehicles are scheduled to begin later this year through October 2020.

 

Print this page
Related Articles
TruckNews
TodaysTrucking


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*