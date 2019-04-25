California ports to deploy 38 battery-electric terminal tractors

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Meritor has been selected to supply all-electric drivetrain systems for 38 terminal trucks at the Ports of Long Beach and Oakland.

The company says the 38-truck order is one of the largest ever, for battery-electric vehicles.

“This is one of the largest contracts ever awarded for battery-electric terminal tractors and it further validates Meritor’s position as a leader in electric drivetrains as we work toward the commercialization of battery-electric vehicles,” said T.J. Reed, vice-president, drivetrain and electrification for Meritor.

The tractors will have TransPower-designed drive, powertrain controls, accessory and energy storage subsystems, with Meritor axles and brakes, which are designed to work in tandem with the electric powertrain. The DINA-branded terminal tractors were designed to work in a harsh port environment, running 16 hours a day and hauling up to 130,000 lbs of cargo.

Each tractor is designed to run for two eight-hour shifts with a one-hour charge between shifts, followed by overnight charging.

Deliveries of the vehicles are scheduled to begin later this year through October 2020.