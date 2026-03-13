CBSA imposes provisional duties on Chinese truck bodies amid dumping probe

The Canada Border Services Agency has issued preliminary determinations that truck bodies imported from China were dumped and subsidized, triggering provisional duties on the products while the investigation continues.

The decision, announced March 6, means provisional anti-dumping and countervailing duties now apply to the goods released into Canada on or after that date.

The investigation is being conducted under the Special Import Measures Act and focuses on truck bodies originating in or exported from the People’s Republic of China. The products are typically imported under several tariff classifications covering truck body components and assemblies.

Truck bodies are the load-carrying structures mounted on truck chassis and include dry freight bodies, refrigerated bodies, service bodies and other configurations used in local and regional delivery applications.

The probe was launched Oct. 24, 2025 following a complaint from Morgan Canada Corporation and Morgan Transit Corporation, which produce truck bodies in Bolton, Ont., and Laval, Que. The companies alleged Chinese imports were being sold in Canada at unfairly low prices or subsidized, harming the domestic industry through lost sales, price undercutting and reduced production.

Imports and domestic production of truck bodies in Canada are valued at roughly $327 million annually.

The CBSA investigates whether dumping or subsidizing is occurring, while the Canadian International Trade Tribunal determines whether those imports are causing injury to Canadian producers.

Following the preliminary determinations, the CBSA’s investigation will continue toward a final decision scheduled for June 4, 2026. If the agency confirms dumping or subsidizing and the tribunal finds the imports have caused injury, permanent anti-dumping or countervailing duties could be imposed.

In the meantime, provisional duties remain in place on subject goods entering Canada until the investigations conclude or are otherwise terminated.