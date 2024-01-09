Cummins invests in Rocky Mount Engine Plant

Cummins has announced it will spend US$580 million to ready its Rocky Mount Engine Plant (RMEP) for production of its fuel-agnostic engine platform.

“We are excited to be driving continued growth within Nash County and creating jobs that rely on high caliber technology for the future,” Steve Pinkston, Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant manager said in a release. “Cummins is focused on Destination Zero and getting there as quickly as possible. We need engagement from federal, state, and local governments like Nash County to achieve our goals and we are grateful for their support. When we receive engagement from local partners like this, it helps us move faster toward a more sustainable future.”

The plant has produced more than 5 million engines over 40 years.

“This investment is not just about engines; it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to the community and our vision for a sustainable and impactful future,” added Pinkston. “It means RMEP and Cummins are here to stay and we take pride in being the one of the largest employers in the tri-county area.”

Cummins says its fuel-agnostic engine platform will be able to run on various single fuels in a bid to reduce emissions. It will be applied to the company’s B6.7, X15, and X10 engines. The plant is 1.3 million sq.-ft. and employs more than 2,000 people.