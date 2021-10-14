Cummins to offer 15L natural gas engine

Cummins is bringing back to the North American market a 15-liter natural gas engine.

It says the move is part of a broader strategy to develop low- and zero-emissions engines including diesel, natural gas, hydrogen, battery-electric, and fuel-cell-electric. The new 15-liter natural gas engine will also serve as the base engine for its hydrogen internal combustion engine currently in development.

“Cummins continues to expand our portfolio of power solutions options so customers can meet their business goals and operational objectives, while also meeting emissions standards and achieving their sustainability goals,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, president – engine business, Cummins.

(Photo: Cummins)

“We believe this natural gas option is a game changer as a cost-competitive power option to existing diesel powertrains in heavy-duty trucking, making it a great complement to reduce CO2 emissions. The launch of our universal 15-liter platform for heavy-duty ensures a full range of natural gas powertrains that are available to meet the emission reduction goals of all customers and end markets. Equally exciting is that this engine is also the basis for the recently announced hydrogen internal combustion engine currently being tested that we are developing.”

The new engine can be paired with a Cummins Eaton Automated Transmission Technologies Endurant HD transmission and Cummins fuel delivery system, while other transmission offerings will be available. It will put out 500 hp and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque, and will weigh about 500 lb. less than a 15L diesel, Cummins claims.

“Initial interest in the 15-liter natural gas powertrain has far exceeded our expectations,” said Puneet S. Jhawar, general Manager, natural gas, Cummins. “Heavy duty customers are excited about a new pathway to lower their fleet emissions at a competitive cost with a mature, proven technology.”

Canadian customers who transitioned to natural gas have been without a 15-liter option, after Westport Innovations discontinued its product in 2013 and Cummins halted development of a 15L the following year. Some Canadian fleets felt the available 12-liter natural gas engine was inadequate for heavy payloads, since it had a GVWR limit of 80,000 lb.