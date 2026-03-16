Dana rolls out next-generation driveline components at TMC

Dana Incorporated introduced a range of new commercial vehicle drivetrain technologies at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting in Nashville, highlighting components designed to handle higher torque loads while improving efficiency and durability in heavy-duty trucks.

Among the new products is the third-generation Spicer AdvanTek 40 Pro axle, engineered for Class 8 trucks and designed to support engine downspeeding through one of the lowest axle ratios available in the North American market. The axle supports up to 1,950 lb.-ft. of engine torque and is rated for a gross combined weight rating of up to 145,000 lb. (65,771 kg).

Dana says the axle features a Venturi-style cover that ensures proper lubrication during operation without requiring complex lubricant management systems. It is offered with 16 available gear ratios to provide greater flexibility when specifying trucks for a variety of applications.

The company also introduced its new Spicer SPL High Torque (HT) Series driveshafts, including the SPL 250 HT and SPL 350 HT, designed for high-torque Class 8 applications and to integrate with the AdvanTek axle line. The driveshafts offer torque ratings of up to 22,127 lb.-ft. and are up to 35 lb. (16 kg) lighter than comparable products, helping maximize payload capacity.

Additional features include an enhanced mid-integrated slip design for durability, improved balance specifications to reduce noise and vibration, and Dana’s patented Dura-Tune center bearing. Universal joints are designed to be service-free or re-lube and interchangeable to simplify maintenance.

“Fleets today need drivetrain solutions that can handle higher torque while improving efficiency and serviceability,” said Vic Avram, vice president of sales and program management for commercial vehicle systems at Dana. “Dana is proud to deliver our latest axle and driveshaft technologies that are designed to meet those demands, delivering higher performance, reduced weight, and longer service life to help fleets improve durability and keep trucks running longer.”