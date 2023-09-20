Diamond Truck Centres adds Battle Motors line

Diamond Truck Centres has announced it is now offering the Battle Motors line of cabover diesel, compressed natural gas and electric trucks through its Western Canadian dealer locations.

Locations in Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Acheson, Leduc, Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray in Alberta will carry the new line, as well as those in Langley, B.C., and Saskatoon, Sask.

(Photo: Battle Motors)

“Diamond Truck Centres is proud to support this longstanding brand in Battle Motors throughout Western Canada,” said Jeff Macadam, president of Diamond Truck Centres. “The Battle Motors’ cabover chassis fits into a variety of applications within our current customer base and will allow us to pursue a host of new clients. We are looking forward to all the opportunities this will provide for our organization.”

“I am thrilled to announce our new partnership with Diamond Truck Centres, a trusted leader in commercial vehicle solutions. This collaboration marks an important milestone for Battle Motors as we expand our presence in Canada through the markets in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia,” added Michael Patterson, CEO and founder, Battle Motors.

“Diamond Truck Centres’ commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision for delivering top-tier Battle Motors products and our cabover diesel, CNG, and electric vehicles. Together, we are poised to provide customers across Western Canada with the high-quality heavy trucks they need to drive their businesses forward.”