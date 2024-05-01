DTNA using electric trucks to support logistics operations

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) says it is using more electric trucks to support its logistics operations across multiple regions.

The Freightliner eCascadia is now being used to support logistics operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Ohio, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico, transporting components to manufacturing plants and parts distribution centers.

The eM2 electric box truck is being used for shorter hauls.

“Our commitment to sustainability extends across our entire value chain. As we witness the adoption of electric vehicles, such as our Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 trucks, within our logistics network, we are not only driving sustainability but also laying the groundwork for adaptable and robust electric logistics solutions,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice-president of operations and specialty vehicles at DTNA.

The company says it hopes to be carbon neutral for all new products and services from suppliers in Europe, the U.S. and Japan by 2039.