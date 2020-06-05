DTNA’s North American production resumes

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has resumed production at all nine of its North American manufacturing operations.

The latest to reopen were the Saltillo and Santiago, Mexico plants, which resumed production June 1, the company announced. The company had shut down those plants and others due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

DTNA says it has implemented universal safety protocols, along with measures tailored to each facility to keep employees safe. Local task forces comprised of plant leadership and labor union reps have been established.

Redesigned workflows allow for social distancing, and additional cleaning has been implemented.

Miles down

DTNA examined data from its 130,000 North American connected trucks, which showed the effect of the stay-at-home orders and reduced economic activity. The company says collective Cascadia mileage decreased about 15% by the end of April, but began to recover in May with mileage increasing each week. It is predicting a return to pre-crisis levels by the end of June.

“Our commitment to the customers and drivers on the road for us, our families, and the world remains steadfast. Whether at our dealers’ sales and service centers, our parts distribution centers or at our manufacturing operations, DTNA is open for business, and we are here for you,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO, DTNA. “Thank you for keeping the world moving.”