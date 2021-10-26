Eaton develops fuses for electric vehicles

Eaton’s eMobility business has introduced a new EVK Series of Bussmann series fuses for electric vehicles.

They’re designed to manage and protect the charging system of an electric vehicle and allow more advanced EV system architectures, the company announced.

When severe short circuits occur due to a fault, such as a crash or an insulation break, the fuses isolate all the available energy and safely interrupt the circuit.

Eaton also claims the new fuses require up to 33% less space than traditional fuses, and provide better short-circuit protection for conductors.